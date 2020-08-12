Overview

Dr. Michael Zuri, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Zuri works at All Podiatry Group in Tampa, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.