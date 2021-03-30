Dr. Michael Zuflacht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuflacht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Zuflacht, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Zuflacht, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Locations
South Texas Back Institute303 E Quincy St Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 229-7242
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michael I Zuflacht has a wealth of knowledge in his area of expertise and has great bed side manner. He takes time to listen and time to explain. He utilizes the whole scheduled visit to productively. I know when I come in to see Dr. Zuflacht, he’s already reviewed the reasons for my coming in and my file. I never feel rushed, and he always asks if I have any other questions and if I do he takes time to explain. He’s awesome. Completely satisfied with my schedule visits.
About Dr. Michael Zuflacht, MD
- Neurology
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1417938507
Education & Certifications
- CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuflacht has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuflacht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuflacht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuflacht has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuflacht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuflacht. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuflacht.
