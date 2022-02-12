Overview

Dr. Michael Zoller, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Zoller works at ENT Associates Savannah PC in Savannah, GA with other offices in Richmond Hill, GA and Pooler, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.