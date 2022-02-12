Dr. Michael Zoller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zoller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Zoller, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Zoller, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Zoller works at
Locations
-
1
Ear Nose and Throat Associates of Savannah PC5201 Frederick St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 351-3030
-
2
ENT Surgical Center13040 Abercorn St Ste 1, Savannah, GA 31419 Directions (912) 351-3030
-
3
ENT of Savannah - Richmond Hill10164 Ford Ave Ste B, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 Directions (912) 351-3030
-
4
ENT of Savannah - Pooler Office1000 Towne Center Blvd, Pooler, GA 31322 Directions (912) 351-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zoller is one of the best doctors my wife and I have ever seen. Very patient, detailed and friendly. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Zoller, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1912908278
Education & Certifications
- Mass Ee Infirm Harvard University
- Barnes Jewish Hosp Wash University
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
