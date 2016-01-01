Dr. Zoglio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Zoglio, MD
Dr. Michael Zoglio, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chester, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Seneca District Hospital.
Seneca Healthcare District Lake Almanor Clinic199 REYNOLDS RD, Chester, CA 96020 Directions (530) 258-2826
- Seneca District Hospital
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1669580270
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Zoglio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zoglio. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zoglio.
