Dr. Michael Zoglio, MD

Psychiatry
1 (2)
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Zoglio, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chester, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Seneca District Hospital.

Dr. Zoglio works at Seneca Healthcare District in Chester, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Seneca Healthcare District Lake Almanor Clinic
    199 REYNOLDS RD, Chester, CA 96020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 258-2826

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Seneca District Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Michael Zoglio, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1669580270
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Zoglio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zoglio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zoglio works at Seneca Healthcare District in Chester, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zoglio’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zoglio. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zoglio.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zoglio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zoglio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
