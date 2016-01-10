Dr. Michael Zinner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zinner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Zinner, MD
Dr. Michael Zinner, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hepatology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Zinner works at
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
At the end of the day what is the outcome of your surgery? Dr. Zinner performed the most complex abdominal surgery there is on me (like 5 hours or something). . He gave me my best chance to survive. . He is amazingly competent, you would be beyond lucky to get him as your doctor.
- Hepatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1407837313
- Frenchay Hospital
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA

