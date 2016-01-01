Dr. Michael Ziegele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziegele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ziegele, MD
Dr. Michael Ziegele, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI.
Dr. Ziegele works at
ThedaCare Medical Center-Orthopedic, Spine and Pain2400 E Capitol Dr, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 282-4761
About Dr. Michael Ziegele, MD
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
Dr. Ziegele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziegele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziegele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.