Dr. Michael Ziegelbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Ziegelbaum, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
The Arthur Smith Institute for Urology, Lynbrook733 Sunrise Hwy Fl 2, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 734-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Ziegelbaum for my 6-month check-up 11/19/19 and, as always, have found him to be highly professional and extremely personable. He is a pleasure to deal with and his staff is also first-rate.
About Dr. Michael Ziegelbaum, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
- 1174520621
Education & Certifications
- Suny
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn, Urology Nyu Hospitals Center, General Surgery
- New York University Medical Center
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
