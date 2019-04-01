Overview

Dr. Michael Zgrabik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Zgrabik works at Eye Center in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Migraine and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.