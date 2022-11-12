Overview

Dr. Michael Zeringue, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Luling, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and St. Charles Parish Hospital.



Dr. Zeringue works at Ochsner Health Center - Luling in Luling, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA and Destrehan, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.