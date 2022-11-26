Dr. Michael Zenni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zenni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Zenni, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Zenni, MD is an Urology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Evansville Urology920 S Hebron Ave, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 473-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a patient that has been under Dr. Zenni's care for eleven years. I've had excellent medical service throughout this time period and highly recommend Dr. Zenni.
About Dr. Michael Zenni, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zenni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zenni accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zenni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zenni has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zenni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zenni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zenni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zenni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zenni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.