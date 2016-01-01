Dr. Michael Zenilman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zenilman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Zenilman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Zenilman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.
Dr. Zenilman works at
Locations
1
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn Multi Specialty340 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 643-0483
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Zenilman, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922086537
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
