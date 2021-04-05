Dr. Michael Zelig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Zelig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Zelig, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology Center at Medical Center Clinic8333 N Davis Hwy Bldg 1FLOOR2, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 474-8428Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zelig was an attentive listener, thorough in his exam, took time to explain what he thought the issue is and to schedule the proper diagnostic exams to rule out anything else. I am very impressed with his bedside manor. It was a great visit.
About Dr. Michael Zelig, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1578561197
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic/New England Deaconess Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Wesleyan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zelig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zelig accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zelig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zelig has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zelig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Zelig. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelig.
