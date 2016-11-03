Overview

Dr. Michael Zelenetz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine.



Dr. Zelenetz works at Advantage Care Physicians in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.