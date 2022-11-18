Dr. Zaslow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Zaslow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Zaslow, MD is a Pulmonologist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, MelroseWakefield Hospital and Winchester Hospital.
Locations
1
Michael C. Zaslow M.d. PC955 Main St Ste 302, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (781) 729-8070
2
Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates170 Governors Ave, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 213-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have nothing but good things to say about Dr Zaslow. He caring and thorough in his way, sometimes a bit over the top with what he wants to check but he has you better interest at heart and ultimately you decide to do it or not. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Michael Zaslow, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1588662985
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Zaslow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaslow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaslow has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaslow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaslow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaslow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaslow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaslow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.