Dr. Michael Zapf, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from California Col of Podiatric Medicine - San Diego|California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Zapf works at Agoura-Los Robles Podiatry Centers in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Agoura Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.