Dr. Michael Zapf, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from California Col of Podiatric Medicine - San Diego|California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Agoura-Los Robles Podiatry Centers555 Marin St Ste 290, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (818) 865-7972Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Agoura-Los Robles Podiatry Center5115 Clareton Dr Ste 120, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 Directions (818) 865-7970Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Such a pleasure to entrust my care with Dr. Zapf. He quickly assessed my foot problem (Morton’s Neuroma) and explained options to deal with it. We decided to postpone surgery through cortisone shots to get me through the ski season. When I had surgery to remove the nerve, he and his staff efficiently and expertly took care of the problem. He has always been available for questions and explained the process in terms I can understand. No more pain and I can ski pain-free again!
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1215932090
- West Valley General Hospital|West Valley Podiatric Surgery Residency
- California Col of Podiatric Medicine - San Diego|California College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Zapf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zapf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zapf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Zapf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zapf.
