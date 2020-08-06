See All Podiatrists in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Michael Zapf, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Zapf, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from California Col of Podiatric Medicine - San Diego|California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Zapf works at Agoura-Los Robles Podiatry Centers in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Agoura Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Agoura-Los Robles Podiatry Centers
    555 Marin St Ste 290, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 865-7972
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Agoura-Los Robles Podiatry Center
    5115 Clareton Dr Ste 120, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 865-7970
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion Surgery
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion Surgery

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Accessory Navicular Bone Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Clonus Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Obliterans Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cement Implantation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Charcot Disease Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Congenital Vertical Talus Chevron Icon
Contusion Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Neuropathy Symptoms Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Pressure Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Joint Replacement Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint X-Ray Chevron Icon
Leg Injury Chevron Icon
Leg Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nail Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Nail Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Onychodystrophy - Anonychia With Type B Brachydactyly - Ectrodactyly Chevron Icon
Onychogryphosis Chevron Icon
Onychonychia - Hypoplastic Distal Phalanges Chevron Icon
Open Wound Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Polydactyly Chevron Icon
Q-Switched Nd:YAG Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Sesamoiditis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stab Wound Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Tooth and Nail Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transmycardial Laser Revascularization Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
Xerosis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 06, 2020
    Such a pleasure to entrust my care with Dr. Zapf. He quickly assessed my foot problem (Morton’s Neuroma) and explained options to deal with it. We decided to postpone surgery through cortisone shots to get me through the ski season. When I had surgery to remove the nerve, he and his staff efficiently and expertly took care of the problem. He has always been available for questions and explained the process in terms I can understand. No more pain and I can ski pain-free again!
    Marjorie Ormsby — Aug 06, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Zapf, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215932090
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • West Valley General Hospital|West Valley Podiatric Surgery Residency
    Medical Education
    • California Col of Podiatric Medicine - San Diego|California College of Podiatric Medicine
