Dr. Michael Zang, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Nottingham, MD. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Zang works at SAINT PAUL PLACE SPECIALISTS in Nottingham, MD with other offices in Catonsville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.