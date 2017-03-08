Dr. Zambie Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Zambie Sr, MD
Dr. Michael Zambie Sr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Reeves Memorial Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Locations
Allergy & Asthma Clinic909 N 3rd St, Monroe, LA 71201 (318) 322-5555
Hospital Affiliations
Reeves Memorial Medical Center
Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've used Dr. Z twice now with my now 22 yr old for anaphylaxis to four families of antibiotics- we desensitized to one family of antibiotics. Two visits total. Very satisfied. The desensitization was unpleasant but Dr. Z was great, dry sense of humor, straight to business. Second time recently with my adopted 2 yr old, allergic reaction to albuterol nebulizer tx, standard immune testing, suspected asthma and results + for. Still satisfied with. Still same dr. Z. Dry, straight to business.
About Dr. Michael Zambie Sr, MD
Pediatrics
48 years of experience
English
NPI: 1699876714
Education & Certifications
LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Dr. Zambie Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Zambie Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zambie Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zambie Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zambie Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.