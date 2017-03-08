See All Pediatricians in Monroe, LA
Dr. Michael Zambie Sr, MD

Pediatrics
3 (18)
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Zambie Sr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Reeves Memorial Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Zambie Sr works at Allergy & Asthma Clinic in Monroe, LA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy & Asthma Clinic
    909 N 3rd St, Monroe, LA 71201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 322-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Reeves Memorial Medical Center
  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Hives
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 08, 2017
    I've used Dr. Z twice now with my now 22 yr old for anaphylaxis to four families of antibiotics- we desensitized to one family of antibiotics. Two visits total. Very satisfied. The desensitization was unpleasant but Dr. Z was great, dry sense of humor, straight to business. Second time recently with my adopted 2 yr old, allergic reaction to albuterol nebulizer tx, standard immune testing, suspected asthma and results + for. Still satisfied with. Still same dr. Z. Dry, straight to business.
    ADS in RAyville — Mar 08, 2017
    About Dr. Michael Zambie Sr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699876714
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zambie Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zambie Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zambie Sr works at Allergy & Asthma Clinic in Monroe, LA. View the full address on Dr. Zambie Sr’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zambie Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zambie Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zambie Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zambie Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

