Overview

Dr. Michael Zakem, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Zakem works at The Cancer Center at Metro Health Village in Wyoming, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.