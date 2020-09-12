Dr. Michael Zahalsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahalsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Zahalsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Zahalsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North, Florida Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Zahalsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Z Urology - Coral Springs5850 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 106, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 751-1538Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Z Urology - Fort Lauderdale2951 NW 49th Ave Ste 308, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 751-1540Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health North
- Florida Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zahalsky?
Dr Zahalsky is professional, kind, compassionate, detail oriented & incredibly gifted when it comes to diagnosis. He has been SPOT ON!?? Alex & Susan Shafran
About Dr. Michael Zahalsky, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1801864137
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zahalsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zahalsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zahalsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zahalsky works at
Dr. Zahalsky has seen patients for Varicocele, Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy and Bladder Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zahalsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zahalsky speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahalsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahalsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahalsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahalsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.