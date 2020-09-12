Overview

Dr. Michael Zahalsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North, Florida Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Zahalsky works at Z Urology - Coral Springs in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Varicocele, Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy and Bladder Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.