Dr. Michael Zachareas, MD is an Urology Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Zachareas works at New England Surgery Center LLC in Beverly, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.