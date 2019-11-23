Overview

Dr. Michael Yuzefovich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Yuzefovich works at Memorial Division of High-Risk Obstetrics in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.