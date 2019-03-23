Overview

Dr. Michael Yuryev, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Yuryev works at Michael Yuryev, D.O. in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.