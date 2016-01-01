Dr. Michael Yoslov, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoslov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Yoslov, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Yoslov, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Yoslov works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nephrology & Hypertension Associates of NJ201 Laurel Oak Rd Ste B, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yoslov?
About Dr. Michael Yoslov, DO
- Nephrology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780653956
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Delaware Valley Medical Center
- Delaware Valley Medical Center
- Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoslov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoslov works at
Dr. Yoslov has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoslov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yoslov speaks Spanish.
Dr. Yoslov has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoslov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoslov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoslov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.