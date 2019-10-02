Dr. Michael Yordy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yordy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Yordy, MD
Dr. Michael Yordy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sheffield, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital and Shoals Hospital.
Shoals Urological Associates PC1015 S Jackson Hwy, Sheffield, AL 35660 Directions (256) 381-5510
- Helen Keller Hospital
- Shoals Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had the best Dr. visits ever. Dr Yordy is so nice and all his staff couldn't have been more helpful.
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730159112
- U Hosp & Clins
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Dr. Yordy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yordy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yordy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yordy has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yordy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yordy speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yordy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yordy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yordy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yordy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.