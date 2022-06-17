Dr. Michael Yoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Yoon, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Yoon, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Locations
Neurosurgical Associates of Abington721 Arbor Way Ste 103, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions
Neurosurgical Associates of Abington1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Neurosurgical Associates of Abington1010 Horsham Rd Ste 205, North Wales, PA 19454 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Microdiscectomy lumbar- immediately relieved my horrible sciatic nerve pain. Dr. Yoon and staff were efficient and caring. Surgery was scheduled quickly at Lansdale Hospital. Recovery was uneventful, and I was off all over the counter pain meds within 2 weeks- never needed narcotics. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Michael Yoon, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1821039090
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Yoon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
160 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoon.
