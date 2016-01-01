Dr. Michael Yoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Yoo, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Yoo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA.
Dr. Yoo works at
Locations
-
1
Michael J. Yoo MD Inc.22 Odyssey Ste 270A, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 791-7941
-
2
Michael J. Sundine M.d. Inc.1401 Avocado Ave Ste 501, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 861-3340
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yoo?
About Dr. Michael Yoo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1194915868
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoo works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.