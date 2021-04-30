Overview

Dr. Michael Yium, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas and St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Yium works at Austin ENT Clinic in Austin, TX with other offices in Lockhart, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.