Overview

Dr. Michael Yin, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Yin works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.