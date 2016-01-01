Dr. Yeranosian accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Yeranosian, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Yeranosian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Covina, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital and Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Dr. Yeranosian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Citrus Valley Health Partners / Emanate Health1135 S Sunset Ave Ste 200, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 918-6655
-
2
Jacqueline Bracy M.d. Inc.412 W Carroll Ave Ste 107, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 914-2117Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
3
Los Angeles6801 Park Ter Ste 500, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 665-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yeranosian?
About Dr. Michael Yeranosian, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Armenian
- 1932441094
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeranosian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeranosian works at
Dr. Yeranosian speaks Armenian.
Dr. Yeranosian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeranosian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeranosian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeranosian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.