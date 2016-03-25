See All Ophthalmologists in Spring, TX
Dr. Michael Yen, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Michael Yen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Yen works at Chi St. Lukes Health Springwoods Village in Spring, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chi St. Lukes Health Springwoods Village
    2255 E Mossy Oaks Rd, Spring, TX 77389 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-6100
    1977 Butler Blvd Ste E3100, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-4082

Hospital Affiliations
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blocked Tear Duct
Eyelid Surgery
Eyelid Disorders
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
    Mar 25, 2016
    Very nice and compassionate taking care of my very challenging eyelid problem. Thanks! Almost always on time with short wait times.
    J. Linberg in Houston, TX — Mar 25, 2016
    About Dr. Michael Yen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1740279108
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
