Dr. Michael Yen, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Yen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Locations
Chi St. Lukes Health Springwoods Village2255 E Mossy Oaks Rd, Spring, TX 77389 Directions (713) 798-6100
- 2 1977 Butler Blvd Ste E3100, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-4082
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and compassionate taking care of my very challenging eyelid problem. Thanks! Almost always on time with short wait times.
About Dr. Michael Yen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1740279108
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yen has seen patients for Blocked Tear Duct, Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yen speaks Mandarin.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.