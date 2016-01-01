Dr. Michael Yeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Yeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Yeh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine.
Dr. Yeh works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Cardiovascular Specialists101 E Beverly Blvd Ste 103, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 728-0655
-
2
Cardiology Care630 S Raymond Ave Unit 204, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 340-4888
-
3
Comprehensive Cardiovascular Specialists A Medical Corp.220 S 1ST ST, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 281-8663
-
4
Daniel C. Choo M.d. Cardiovascular Medical Corp.17134 Colima Rd Ste E, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745 Directions (626) 281-8663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yeh?
About Dr. Michael Yeh, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1265458954
Education & Certifications
- George Washington School Of Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeh works at
Dr. Yeh has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yeh speaks Chinese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.