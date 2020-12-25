Overview

Dr. Michael Yee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle and Kahuku Medical Center.



Dr. Yee works at MICHAEL YT YEE INC in Kailua, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.