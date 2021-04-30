Dr. Michael Yates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Yates, MD
Dr. Michael Yates, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Yates works at
DYA Plastic Surgery Center303 Williams Ave SW Ste 1421, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-4448
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Yates?
Dr. Yates removed and replaced my silicone implants and did a breast lift. He did an absolutely amazing job!! I am beyond happy with my results! From the moment I walked in for my first consult to the moment I completed my final follow-up, his entire staff was wonderful! His surgery nurse, Janet called me every day after my surgery to check on me. I feel like I really matter to this office. Even after my move out of state, I continue to drive 3 hours each way to see them for my injectables. I LOVE THIS OFFICE!! I cannot say enough good things about them! I absolutely recommend them!! Thank you Dr. Yates and staff!!
About Dr. Michael Yates, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Vanderbilt University
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Mississippi
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Yates has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Yates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yates.
