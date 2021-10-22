Dr. Michael Yaros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yaros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Yaros, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Yaros, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Berlin, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Locations
1
Advanced Eyecare and Laser Center P.C124 W White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009 Directions
2
Advanced Eyecare and Laser Center P.C303 Kings Hwy S Ste 2, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions
3
Advanced Eyecare and Laser Center P.C53 S Main St, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062 Directions
4
Advanced Eyecare and Laser Center619 W Clements Bridge Rd, Runnemede, NJ 08078 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yaros?
Dr. Yarous is very caring and takes whatever time necessary to explain completely what is going on with your particular issue which is most important. I am very well please with the outcome of my surgery, I would recommend him highly
About Dr. Michael Yaros, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1154327708
Education & Certifications
- Dulaney Eye Institute
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Wilmington Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yaros has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yaros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Yaros. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yaros.
