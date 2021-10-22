See All Ophthalmologists in Berlin, NJ
Dr. Michael Yaros, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Yaros, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (17)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Yaros, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Berlin, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Yaros works at Advanced Eyecare and Laser Center P.C in Berlin, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ, Mullica Hill, NJ and Runnemede, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Eyecare and Laser Center P.C
    124 W White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Advanced Eyecare and Laser Center P.C
    303 Kings Hwy S Ste 2, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Advanced Eyecare and Laser Center P.C
    53 S Main St, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Advanced Eyecare and Laser Center
    619 W Clements Bridge Rd, Runnemede, NJ 08078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ocular Hypertension
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Ocular Hypertension
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Yaros?

Oct 22, 2021
Dr. Yarous is very caring and takes whatever time necessary to explain completely what is going on with your particular issue which is most important. I am very well please with the outcome of my surgery, I would recommend him highly
Geri Severio — Oct 22, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michael Yaros, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Yaros, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yaros to family and friends

Dr. Yaros' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Yaros

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Yaros, MD.

About Dr. Michael Yaros, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1154327708
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Dulaney Eye Institute
Fellowship
Residency
  • Yale-New Haven Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Wilmington Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Temple University School of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Yaros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yaros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Yaros has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yaros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Yaros. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yaros.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yaros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yaros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Michael Yaros, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.