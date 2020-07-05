Dr. Michael Yarnoz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yarnoz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Yarnoz, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Yarnoz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They completed their fellowship with University of South Florida / College of Medicine|Wake Forest University Baptist Med Ctr
Locations
Wilmington Health1500 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- NHRMC Orthopedic Hospital
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable and very thorough in his explanation of options for my husband.
About Dr. Michael Yarnoz, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yarnoz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yarnoz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yarnoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yarnoz has seen patients for Sick Sinus Syndrome, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yarnoz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yarnoz speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yarnoz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yarnoz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yarnoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yarnoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.