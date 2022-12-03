Dr. Michael Yaremchuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yaremchuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Yaremchuk, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Yaremchuk, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Locations
The Boston Center170 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 726-5280Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yaremchuk was able to deliver results that were above and beyond my expectations. My care was superb and my experience with his staff, from reception to nursing, was excellent. Dr. Yaremchuk is a gifted and dedicated surgeon who always treated me with professionalism and the utmost care and concern. I could not be more pleased with my choice of surgeon.
About Dr. Michael Yaremchuk, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University Penn Chldns Hospital
- Harvard Deaconess Surgery Srv
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
