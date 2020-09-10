See All Orthopedic Surgeons in King of Prussia, PA
Dr. Michael Yang, MD

Orthopedics
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Yang, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in King of Prussia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch.

Dr. Yang works at Einstein Orthopedics at King of Prussia in King of Prussia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Einstein Orthopedics at King of Prussia
    210 Mall Blvd Ste 101, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 275-9400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Strain Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ligament Disorders Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Partially Dislocated Elbow (Nursemaid Elbow) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spica Casts Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Cervical Without Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Thumb Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 10, 2020
Dr. Yang and his staff treated me very well. I saw my regular doctor for hip pain but couldn't stand it anymore. I was diagnosed with a weak core and butt muscles when everyone thought it was my hip. After only 4 weeks of therapy I am back to gardening with no issues. So happy.
Delila — Sep 10, 2020
About Dr. Michael Yang, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedics
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Mandarin
NPI Number
  • 1265788962
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Sacred Heart Hosp-Temple University Sch Med
Residency
  • Chestnut Hill Family Prac
Medical Education
  • Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Yang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yang works at Einstein Orthopedics at King of Prussia in King of Prussia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Yang’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

