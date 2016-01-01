Dr. Michael Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Yang, MD
Dr. Michael Yang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Cedars-sinai Ophthalmology250 N Robertson Blvd Ste 102, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3450
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1043206022
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
