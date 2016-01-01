Overview

Dr. Michael Yang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Yang works at Beverly Hills Vision Center in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.