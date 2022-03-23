Overview

Dr. Michael Yandel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Crestview, FL. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital and North Okaloosa Medical Center.



Dr. Yandel works at Okaloosa Heart and Vascular Center - Crestview in Crestview, FL with other offices in Destin, FL, Defuniak Springs, FL, Fort Walton Beach, FL and Niceville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.