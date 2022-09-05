Overview

Dr. Michael Yacoub, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Yacoub works at UF Health Heart & Vascular Surgery in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.