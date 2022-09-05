Dr. Michael Yacoub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yacoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Yacoub, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Yacoub, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Locations
UF Health Heart & Vascular Surgery311 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 100, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Michael Yacoub is the reason I can walk upon the earth. He saved my leg. Thank you so I can once again dance with my beautiful wife. You are my super hero. You will always be in my heart and soul. An amazing surgeon and person. Thank you for being you. You are what heros are made from. You are a gift.
About Dr. Michael Yacoub, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yacoub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yacoub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yacoub using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yacoub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yacoub works at
Dr. Yacoub has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yacoub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yacoub speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Yacoub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yacoub.
