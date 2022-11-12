Dr. Michael Xiang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xiang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Xiang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Xiang, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Xiang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UCLA Radiation Oncology27235 Tourney Rd Ste 1400, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 215-4972Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Santa Monica Radiation Oncology1223 16th St Ste 1100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (424) 287-5575
-
3
Westwood Radiation Oncology200 Medical Plz Ste 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-3389
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Xiang?
Very happy with Dr Xiang and his team. Went above and beyond to make me feel comfortable. His whole team was always there to answer questions. He always explained everything so I could understand. I feel good about my recovery and will be seeing him again.
About Dr. Michael Xiang, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1477930519
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University School of Medicine, Radiation Oncology
- Kaiser Permanente - Santa Clara
- Harvard Medical School
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xiang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Xiang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Xiang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xiang works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Xiang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xiang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xiang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xiang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.