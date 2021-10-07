Overview

Dr. Michael Wynn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wynn works at Michael L. Wynn, MD Inc in San Ramon, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.