Overview

Dr. Michael Wynn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Wynn works at Foot Care Associates of Texas PA in Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.