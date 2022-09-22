Dr. Michael Wynn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wynn, DPM
Dr. Michael Wynn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Foot Care Associates of Texas PA23972a Highway 59 N, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 540-1444
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Dr Wynn is a gentleman and a scholar. Great doctor. Professional. Knowledgeable. Was genuinely concerned about my wound and recovery. Took the time to explain procedures, expectations, recovery times, after care and all aspects of his process. He is also very witty and charming. I highly recommend him. I was amazed at what he did to close my wound. With great respect… Thank you!!! Eugenia B.
- MAYO CLINIC
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Wynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wynn has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wynn speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Wynn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wynn.
