Dr. Michael Wynn, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Wynn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Wynn works at Foot Care Associates of Texas PA in Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foot Care Associates of Texas PA
    23972a Highway 59 N, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 540-1444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 22, 2022
    Dr Wynn is a gentleman and a scholar. Great doctor. Professional. Knowledgeable. Was genuinely concerned about my wound and recovery. Took the time to explain procedures, expectations, recovery times, after care and all aspects of his process. He is also very witty and charming. I highly recommend him. I was amazed at what he did to close my wound. With great respect… Thank you!!! Eugenia B.
    Eugenia B. — Sep 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Michael Wynn, DPM
    About Dr. Michael Wynn, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1013919471
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • MAYO CLINIC
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Wynn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wynn works at Foot Care Associates of Texas PA in Kingwood, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wynn’s profile.

    Dr. Wynn has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Wynn speaks Portuguese and Spanish.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Wynn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wynn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

