Dr. Wyman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ray Wyman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ray Wyman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Wyman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cor Healthcare Med Associates2841 Lomita Blvd Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 214-0811
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wyman?
I had a heart attack at 80 years of age after having really never having my heart looked at previously. Torrance Memorial did a great job of getting me in thru the Emergency Room and getting me stabilized. An exploratory procedure found heavy calcification of my arteries resulting in 3 blockages of 60-80% and 1 blockage of 100% (Chronic Total Occlusion) of my LAD and a good amount of diseased heart muscle as a result. Seemingly there were few good solutions before the case was referred to Dr. Wyman. From the onset, he was confident he could correct it all. We did our research (online reviews, local cardiologists) and its true what you seen online regarding Dr. Wyman. He’s very good, diligent, and an expert in CTO procedures. I would go as far to say if your local cardiologist said an angioplasty with stent wasn’t available for your CTO etc, it would be worth your time and effort to go see him. It took 2 procedures and multiple hours each time, but Dr. Wyman got everything open.
About Dr. Ray Wyman, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1316956857
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wyman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wyman works at
Dr. Wyman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wyman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wyman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wyman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.