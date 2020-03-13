Dr. Michael Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Wu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brea, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine.
Dr. Wu works at
Locations
Michael Wu M.d. Inc.3 Pointe Dr Ste 305, Brea, CA 92821 Directions (714) 318-1848
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It has been a long time since I’ve seen a psychiatrist. Dr. Wu is knowledgeable, direct, and does care. Looking at the other evaluations, I was shocked to see so many patients did not see the real Dr. Wu. Yes, he might come across very direct, to the point, but that’s what makes him so good, he doesn’t waste your time. My other psychologist was nice, caring, and had a nice bedside manner, but did not help me. On the other hand, Dr. Wu went right to the problem, listened, and helped direct me to solve the problem that I was having. He did not push me on medications and/or more appointments; he moved at a speed, I feel comfortable with. If you want to work with the psychiatrist that doesn’t waste your time, I would recommend Dr. Michael Wu
About Dr. Michael Wu, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Irvine Med Center
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.