Dr. Michael Worsey, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / UNITED MEDICAL AND DENTAL SCHOOLS OF GUY'S AND SAINT THOMAS'S HOSPITALS and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Worsey works at San Diego Colon Rectal Surgeons in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Ventral Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.