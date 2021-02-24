See All Ophthalmologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Michael Worley, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Worley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary and University Medical Center New Orleans.

Dr. Worley works at Eyelid & Facial Consultants in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Entropion and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eyelid & Facial Consultants
    3715 Prytania St Ste 504, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 859-3223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Touro Infirmary
  • University Medical Center New Orleans

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 24, 2021
    Feb 24, 2021
Dr Worley operated on my upper/lower eye lids. He told me he will go underneath of my upper eyelids: his procedure is METICULOUS! I can read newspaper and books with ease. PLUS his surgical skill has given me much youthful looks! Thank you Dr Worley. His office location is the best in the city. Park your car on the top floor(roof) of the garage: you can be in the office in one minute. You have to use outdoor stairs(maybe 10 steps) and you are inside of the medical building,, his office is the first one there. The most convenient office for the patients, his office is very modern sleek looking and everybody is attentive and pleasant.
M.S. — Feb 24, 2021
    M.S. — Feb 24, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Worley, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902073547
    Education & Certifications

    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Worley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Worley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Worley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Worley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Worley works at Eyelid & Facial Consultants in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Worley’s profile.

    Dr. Worley has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Entropion and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Worley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Worley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Worley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Worley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Worley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

