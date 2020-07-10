See All Psychiatrists in Plano, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Woods, MD

Psychiatry
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Woods, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. Woods works at SCOTT WOODS MD PA in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scott Woods MD PA
    5936 W Parker Rd Ste 1100, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 403-3440

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Bipolar Disorder
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Woods, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Woods, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woods is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woods has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

