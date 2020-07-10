Dr. Michael Woods, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woods is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Woods, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Woods, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
Locations
Scott Woods MD PA5936 W Parker Rd Ste 1100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 403-3440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I fully credit Dr. Woods with saving my life. My mental health was in shambles for years and he helped me through it consistently until we found the medication combo that made me sane and happy. He is a wonderful dr.
About Dr. Michael Woods, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1821095522
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woods has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woods accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.
