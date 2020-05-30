Dr. Michael Woodcock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodcock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Woodcock, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Woodcock, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They completed their residency with Brooke Army Medical Center
Dr. Woodcock works at
Locations
Carolina Vision Center2047 Valleygate Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 485-3937Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Although I’m still in the recovery phase after my cataract surgery, I seem to be progressing on schedule. My post op care has been good and I have no complaints at this point.
About Dr. Michael Woodcock, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1871521625
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Womack Army Comm Hosp
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodcock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodcock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodcock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodcock has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodcock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodcock. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodcock.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Woodcock can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.