Dr. Michael Woodbridge, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Woodbridge, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clayton, NC. They completed their residency with Mercy Hospital Med Center

Dr. Woodbridge works at UNC Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Clayton in Clayton, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Clayton Office
    166 Springbrook Ave Ste 101, Clayton, NC 27520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 550-6133
    Clayton
    95 Springbrook Ave Ste 111, Clayton, NC 27520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
  • Johnston Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipid Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Hidradenitis
Lipid Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Hidradenitis

Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    May 16, 2018
    Always very concerned and has called me to check how I am doing. Very knowledgeable and not afraid to send you to specialist.
    Denny H in Clayton,NC — May 16, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Woodbridge, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1154417095
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mercy Hospital Med Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Woodbridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodbridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woodbridge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woodbridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woodbridge works at UNC Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Clayton in Clayton, NC. View the full address on Dr. Woodbridge’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodbridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodbridge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodbridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodbridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
